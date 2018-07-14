Ekiti Decides: Drama as agent threatens to ‘cut off’ fingers of whoever votes for opposition

Related News

Voting process was disrupted briefly in polling unit 012 of Igbemo Ward in Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Government Area when a non-uniformed party agent stormed the venue to campaign for his party.

The man who was simply identified as Kazeem stormed the polling unit at about 9 a.m. when voting was already underway.

Mr Kazeem speaking in local dialect charged the electorates on the queue to vote for the APC candidate, Kayode Fayemi.

Shouting on top of his voice, he threatened to cut off the fingers of anyone who does otherwise.

“Vote for APC. Whoever votes for PDP will have his fingers cut off,” he said repeatedly.

The action infuriated another electorate who charged at Mr Kazeem.

Obviously loyal to PDP, Mr Ojo who was on the queue to vote as at the time, challenged Mr Kazeem.

To drive home his confrontation, he picked a plank and charged towards Mr Kazeem.

The confrontation disrupted voting process for a while. The polling unit was, however, brought back to normalcy by security operatives.

Residents said Mr Kazeem had earlier visited two other polling units with similar message. Those other occasions were not witnessed by PREMIUM TIMES.

Cases of financial inducement had earlier been observed at the polling unit.

PREMIUM TIMES observed how some voters were led to the voting cubicle, and thereafter, to an enclosed place behind the unit after casting their votes.

A voter who declined to mention his name said the process was to ensure the voters cast their votes to the party from which received money.

“PDP middlemen are distributing N3,000 instead of N5,000,” an angry voter said after casting his vote.

Both parties have been mentioned as inducing voters with money in this polling unit.

Although 35 political parties have candidates for this election, it is expected to be a two-horse race between the APC and PDP.