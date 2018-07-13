Ekiti Election: CDD, PTCIJ set up Election Analysis Centre

Related News

Ahead of the 2018 Ekiti Governorship Election, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) have set up Election Analysis Centre for real time and accurate analysis of information on the voting process, counting of votes and to independently verify the official results for the Ekiti election.

The organisations have deployed 100 trained journalists and local observers to observe the July 14, 2018 governorship election.

The Election Analysis Centre will bring together renowned experts in the field of election to contextually analyse unfolding events on election day.

The Centre, which will be located at the PTCIJ Office, 53, Mambolo Street, Zone 2, Wuse, Abuja, is open to all journalists and development practitioners interested on election work on Election Day for interviews and visitation.

For any update on #EkitiDecides2018 Election Day activities, please, follow @CDDWestAfrica and @ptcij. Report Ekiti election live using #SnapAndSend on twitter or via WhatsApp number, 08104198112.

Tearing up pasted form 60E at Polling Units after conclusion of election is an offense. Please, report any such incident to protect your VOTE!