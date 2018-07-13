2019: Ali Sheriff heads another Buhari campaign team

Related News

A presidential aide has announced that a former chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Sheriff, has been appointed the Director-General of Buhari 2019 Presidential Support Committee.

The committee is different from Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) which recently appointed Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as its Director-General and Human Rights Lawyer Festus Keyamo as the spokesperson and Director, Strategic Communications.

The Sheriff-led body has 35 members. Ten members are of its National Advisory Committee and five members are National Patrons with President Muhammadu Buhari as the Grand Patron.

A popular Kano musician, Dauda Rarara, is also appointed National Director Music, while a Nollywood actor and Lagos lawmaker, Desmond Elliot, is the National Publicity Secretary. The Chief of Staff to the Imo State governor and governorship aspirant of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Uche Nwosu, is the National Secretary.

According to PRNigeria, an agency that distributes press releases for some government agencies, the announcement was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Gideon Sammani.

“Prominent individuals were selected after the APC National Convention to build on the momentum of the success to step up preparation within the hierarchy and ranks and file of the party to fully support President Muhammadu Buhari to continue with his programmes and policies for the upliftment and advancement of the country with the manifesto of the APC,” Mr Sammani said.

Mr Sammani also said: “In preparation for the reelection of President Buhari in 2019, the Presidential Support Committee, Buhari 2019 has appointed eminent Nigerians to the National Working Committee of the organisation.

“The prominent individuals have been selected from Buhari Support Group in their own rights as loyalists.”

The aide said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu; and a relative of Mr Buhari, Mamman Daura, all make up the National Patrons of the Committee.

Members of the National Advisory Committee he said, are Matthew Mbu, Ahmed Sani, George Akume, Abdullahi Adamu, and a former senator, Ita Giwa.

Others are a House of Representatives member, Gudaji Kazaure, Ireti Kingibe, Ismaila Funtua and Abu Ibrahim.