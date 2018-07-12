JUST IN: R-APC asks court to sack Oshiomole-led APC exco

Related News

A day after making the same demand on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) has asked a federal high court in Abuja to declare the election of All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole, and the entire national executive committee invalid, null and void.

This was contained In a suit with file number FHC/ABJ/CS/734/18 filled on behalf of the faction on Thursday by its National Chairman, Buba Galadima, Publicity Secretary, Kazeem Afegbua, youth leader; Nicholas Asuzu and chairman of Kogi state chapter, Hadi Ametuo.

The suit has Mr. Oshiomole, INEC, APC and 50 others as respondents.

The group in the suit held that there was no valid election at the National Convention of the APC held in June, thereby leaving a vacuum.

Part of Mr Galadima’s prayers was for the court to declare him and members of his faction the authentic executives of the party.

The prayers read thus:

“A DECLARATION that there being no valid election at the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the 23rd day of June 2018 at the Eagle Square, Abuja, thereby leaving a vacuum, the reform-minded FACTION of APC known as the REFORMED ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (R-APC) validly constituted the Plaintiffs and the other National Officers and State Executives of APC to fill the vacuum and act in interim capacities as officers of the APC.”

““AN ORDER of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st – 52nd Defendants from parading themselves or claiming to be officers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or performing any function as officers of the Party in any capacity whatsoever as their elections and swearing in as officers of APC are invalid, null and void.”

“AN ORDER of perpetual injunction restraining the 53rd Defendant from holding out the 1st – 52nd Defendants as either National Officers, members of the National Working Committee , Zonal Executives or State Executives of the All progressives Congress (APC).”

“AN ORDER of perpetual injunction restraining the 53rd Defendant from harassing, intimidating, suspending or expelling any of or all the Plaintiffs from the All Progressives Congress; or taking any steps whatsoever to harass, intimidate, suspend or expel or abridge or terminate the Plaintiffs’ membership, rights and entitlements in the All Progressives Congress.”

“AN ORDER directing the 54th Defendant to recognize the Plaintiffs who are members of the reform-minded FACTION of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the current interim National Officers, members of the National Working Committee, Zonal Executives or State Executives of the All progressives Congress (APC) and accord them all rights and privileges appertaining to the respective offices pending the holding of valid elections by the Party.”

The R-APC had on Wednesday written INEC, seeking to invalidate the election of the Adams Oshiomole-led National exco of the APC.

They are aggrieved members of the APC who formed a splinter group of the ruling party.

Most of its members are former members of the new PDP who in 2014 formed a similar splinter group within the then ruling party.