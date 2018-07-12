Ekiti: DIG denies authorising use of force, says ‘mistake’ won’t reoccur

Related News

The Police have dismantled the barricades they mounted at the entrance to the Ekiti State Government House in Ado-Ekiti.

Security agents who took over the premises and allegedly fired teargas at Governor Ayodele Fayose have also been withdrawn.

The teargas allegedly left Mr Fayose unconscious for about five minutes before he was resuscitated by party supporters and taken to the Government House Clinic.

With a collar around his neck after the incident, the governor told journalists the police wanted to harm him, saying Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris should be held responsible should anything happen to him.

A police team led by the Commissioner of Police in charge of Mobile Police (MOPOL) unit, Eche Eche, allegedly blocked the road between Fajuyi Park and Government House, preventing members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from holding a rally.

The police also occupied the State pavilion, the campaign base of the candidate of the PDP, Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, and dispersed party supporters who were preparing for what was called a victory rally.

But reacting to Mr Fayose’s allegation against the police, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations), Habilal Joshak, in a television interview denied he ordered his officers to use teargas on the crowd.

“What I said was that those massing for the rally should be asked to leave because it is not good going by the mood of the state now to hold rally or street procession.

“I didn’t say they should use force. This is an election and electioneering is a civil matter anywhere across the globe, so police as security agents can’t use force on the people. But I want to assure the good people of Ekiti State that such mistake will never repeat itself,” Mr Joshak stated.

A visit to the entrance to the government house on Thursday by our reporter showed there were no longer restrictions of movement.

In another development, spokesperson of Governor Fayose, Lere Olayinka , said his boss had been discharged from the hospital and was stabilising.

“The governor is now better and stabilising fast. He is out of the hospital and I believe he will get well soon,” he said.