Senate introduces state police bill

Nigerian Senate
The Chamber of the Nigerian Senate

A bill seeking an amendment to the Nigerian Constitution to accommodate state and community policing was on Thursday introduced at the Senate.

The bill, titled, “Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) Bill, 2018”, was sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and 75 other senators.

It was read for the first time on Thursday.

After its first reading, Mr Ekweremadu expressed his hope the bill will be read for the second time and sent for public hearing as soon as possible.

The Senate had on July 4 directed its Constitution Review Committee to put in motion a machinery to amend the Constitution to allow for the creation of State Police.

It had also resolved to call on security agencies to stop involving themselves in the politics of the nation.

Calls for state police have grown in recent months with rising incidences of mass killings in many parts of the country.

