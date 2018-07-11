PHOTO: Police tear-gas Fayose at rally

Related News

Police have attacked the governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, teargassing him on Wednesday as he attempted to attend a rally ahead of Saturday’s governoship election.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that although the Peoples Democratic Party had secured permission from the police to hold the rally at the pavilion located by the entrance of the governor’s office, the police mobilised its officers and equipment to barricade the venue.

The rally was organised for civil servants from levels one to seven, and was billed to further shore up support for the PDP candidate, Kolapo Olusola.

A source who witnessed the exchange between Mr Fayose and the police, said the governor went out and insisted he would enter the venue on the grounds the he had earlier received permission from the police.

“The governor walked to the place, insisted that the rally would hold,” the source said.

“It was then the police started firing gunshots and proceeded to detonate teargas to push the governor and his entourage backwards.”

Photos of the incident show a dazed Mr Fayose sitting on the floor as aides tried to stabilise him.

One aide appeared to be pouring water on the governor’s head while he looked unresponsive.

Meanwhile, the police said their action was to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

A photograph showing Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose on the ground after he was attacked with tear gas and beaten by security operatives

Police PPRO, Cletus Ikechukwu, said the police was only carrying out their duties.