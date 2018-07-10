Impeachment: Imo Assembly sets up committee to probe allegations against deputy governor

Related News

The Imo State House of Assembly has set up a six-member committee to probe allegations contained in a petition for the impeachment of the deputy governor of the state, Eze Madumere.

The lawmakers on Tuesday launched impeachment proceedings against Mr Madumere. He is accused of gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.

In the petition for his impeachment, the deputy governor was also accused of absconding from his office for more than three months without permission.

The petition was submitted by the Deputy Speaker, Nnanna Ozuruigbo, and signed by 13 out of the 27 members of the House.

The lawmakers also accused Mr Madumere of disobedience to the governor, Rochas Okorocha, by refusing to carry out official duties assigned him by the governor.

He was also accused of refusal to attend State Executive Council meetings and refusal to hold meetings with the governor and commissioners.

They also alleged that he was imprisoned for theft in the United States.

Mr Madumere has been having a running battle with Governor Okorocha over his governorship ambition which saw him aligning with other politicians against the governor in their All Progressives Congress (APC) congresses in the state.

Calling for presentation of the petition, the Speaker of the House, Acho Ihim, said the petition met and surpassed the required one- third of endorsement by lawmakers as provided in Section 188 (2) 11 of the 1999 Constitution.

The House has 27 members but four were earlier suspended for “unparliamentary conduct.”

It thereafter set up a six-man committee headed by Kennedy Ibe, member representing Obowo Local Government Area, to probe the allegations and report back to the House within seven days.

Mr Madumere had fallen out with Governor Rochas Okorocha over succession to the governorship seat next year when Mr Okorocha ends his second term.

Mr Okorocha is backing his In-law, Uche Nwosu, against Mr Madumere who is also in the race.

The deputy governor was said to have pitched tent with another faction to wrest control of the APC from Mr Okorocha during the party’s ward, local government and state congresses.

But the Federal High Court recently cancelled the congresses, following a suit by some supporters of Mr Okorocha and ordered fresh ones.

The impeachment plot has been brewing for sometime now and is a continuation of the battle for 2019 between the duo.

The House had last month suspended four lawmakers for being allegedly loyal to the deputy governor and opposing the impeachment plot.

The Speaker, Mr Ihim, accused the suspended lawmakers of engaging in “unparliamentary conduct.