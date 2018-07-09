I thank PDP for taking us back – nPDP leader Kawu Baraje

Related News

The chairman of the defunct nPDP, Kawu Baraje, has thanked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for accepting him and his members back into the party.

Mr. Baraje, a loyalist of Senate President Bukola Saraki, stated this on Monday at the Shehu Yar’Adua centre where the PDP, R-APC, SDP and over 30 political parties gathered to sign a memorandum of understanding.

The former PDP chairman stated that he and members of the defunct nPDP went astray in 2013 when they exited the party.

“If a child goes out and gets his finger burnt, he returns before he gets the entire hand burnt,” he said.

Members of the nPDP who left the then ruling party for the APC are yet to formally declare their exit from the APC which won the 2015 general elections. Instead, they joined others within the APC to form a faction tagged R-APC.

Members of the R-APC present at the event include its national chairman, Buba Galadima; a senator, Dino Melaye; and others.

The event is ongoing.

Details later…