R-APC members mischievous, ill-advised – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially reacted to the emergence of the Reformed APC as it said there is no faction in the ruling party.

On Wednesday July 4, a group addressed a press conference in Abuja announcing itself as ‘Reformed All Progressives Congress (APC)’

The group said it is now the reformed and “authentic” faction of the party.

The press conference was addressed by Buba Galadima, a former secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), and Kawu Baraje, a former Peoples Democratic Party leader who led a faction of his party, called nPDP, into the APC in the build up to 2015 elections.

The group said members of the so-called nPDP, and defunct legacy parties that formed the APC are its members.

According to Mr Galadima, this decision to form the faction was reached because APC had disappointed Nigerians and its recent National Convention was not democratically conducted.

But reacting through a statement on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, APC said the group was only mischievously attempting to create the impression of a factionalised party.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to affirm that there is no faction in our party and declares the action by these individuals as mischievous and ill-advised.

“This group has attempted to create the impression that our party is factionalised. This is not true.”

The APC said it believes the group resorted to this “subterfuge” as a way of achieving the pre-determined end of causing confusion having failed to “scuttle” the National Convention which it said was their original plan.

The party also said it doubts some of the individuals parading as leaders of the “so called faction” are actual members of the party and it is currently investigating their true membership status within the party.

The party also stated that while it monitors and looks into the developments, it will take lawful actions to defend its unity.

“While we shall continue to monitor developments in this respect; we will not hesitate to take lawful actions to defend the unity of our party and protect the sanctity of its identity.

“We are currently reviewing the action of this so-called faction in order to determine if any aspect of the Party’s constitution has been breached with the connivance of any of our members.”

The party, however, assured members who have genuine grievances, of the commitment of the new leadership of the party to address the grievances “as quickly as possible in a manner that ensures that justice is done to all.”