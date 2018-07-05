Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed an Executive Order on the preservation of suspicious assets connected with corruption.

He signed the order inside the council chamber of the State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Buhari had on Wednesday while hosting the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, said as a military Head of State, he seized “corruptly acquired” assets from politicians. He said most were returned to the owners when he was toppled.

He said in his latest fight against corruption, all assets confirmed to be proceeds of corruption will be seized and sold off and the proceeds returned to the national treasury.

Mr Buhari was military ruler between 1983 and 1985. He was elected president in 2015 and will seek a second term in office next year.

