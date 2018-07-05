Senate committee summons IGP Idris over killing of seven police officers

Related News

The Senate Committee on Police Affairs has summoned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the killing of seven police officers in Abuja on Monday.

The Chairman of the Committee, Abu Ibrahim (APC, Katsina South), disclosed this at the upper chamber on Thursday after the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, asked that the matter be investigated.

Mr Saraki had expressed sadness over the death of the security officers while contributing to a point of order earlier raised by Mao Ohabunwa on the proliferation of armed police and army road blocks along South-Eastern roads.

He urged his colleagues to pay attention to the death of the officers as they were killed in selfless service to the nation.

“While also talking in that light, I observe that we have not taken this issue of the SARS police officers that were killed on Monday in Galadimawa Junction.

“I think as a National Assembly, as much as we pay attention to ordinary citizens that lose their lives either by one action or inaction of the police, we all should be seen to also protect and be there for those that protect our lives.

“I’ll like us to please find out what happened as regards to these seven police officers that were killed, the circumstances and how we can also show our commiseration with the families as well as whatever needs to be done so that police officer and all of them know that we do care and appreciate what they are doing. Please let us have a report by next week,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim, thereafter, informed the Senate that the committee is expected to be briefed by the IGP on Tuesday.

“The Committee on Police Affairs invited the IG to brief us on these killings and what happened in Maiduguri and it is going to be on Tuesday,” he said.

Mr Saraki, thereafter, mandated the Chairman of the Committee on Police to report back to the Senate next week.

Some armed attackers gunned down seven police officers in Abuja on Monday. The incident reportedly occurred at Galadimawa Junction, just off the international airport road.

A statement, signed by the FCT police spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, only said ‘men of the underworld’ were responsible for the attack, without elaborating.

This latest killing occurs about three days after two police officers were killed in Akwa Ibom.

It also occurs less than three months after about 10 police officers were killed in an ambush in Benue State.