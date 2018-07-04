Atiku backs National Assembly on state police

Related News

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended the National Assembly for its decision to amend the constitution and formally provide for state police and community policing in the country to deal with the current deteriorating state of insecurity characterised by persistent losses lives of innocent Nigerians at the hands of armed groups.

He also condoled with families and colleagues of seven police officers who were killed in Abuja in the line of duty.

Mr Abubakar said the lawmakers have by their action demonstrated courage in seizing the initiative to intervene in the country’s security crisis.

The National Assembly announced Tuesday the commencement of constitution amendment procedure to allow state police.

Senate president Bukola Saraki urged state houses of assembly to support the National Assembly to achieve the goal.

Recalling the massacres in Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Adamawa, Zamfara, and Kaduna States, Mr Abubakar said the National Assembly’s move was “decisive”.

According to him, given the seeming despair and helplessness of the citizens in the face of frequent deadly attacks, the National Assembly has a responsibility to give legal backing to the creation of state police and community policing in the country.

“A peculiar crisis demands a decisive action, and I am one hundred percent behind the National Assembly in their efforts to strengthen the hands of state governments in providing security to their citizens,” Mr Abubakar said.

He noted that leaving the citizens to their fate is not an option, adding that once a democratic government seems overwhelmed or paralyzed by security challenges, the initiative by the National Assembly should be welcomed by all Nigerians.

The former vice president explained that security strategies should be periodically reviewed because the criminals involved are also studying the weaknesses and strengths of our security system.

According to him, the state should always be ahead of the criminals or should be able to develop strategies that can neutralise them before they even strike.

Mr Abubakar called on Nigerians to support the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly in this bold decision to amend the constitution to create state police and community policing.

“Nigeria must show, by words and action, that the lives of our armed forces and the police and indeed of any Nigerian matter to us. Even one loss of life is a loss too many”.