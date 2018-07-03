JUST IN: Buhari, France President Macron in closed door meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari (R) welcoming President Emmanuel Macron of France at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday (3/7/18) 03540/3/72018/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed door meeting with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

The meeting is holding inside Mr Buhari’s office at the Presidential Villa. Abuja.

Mr Macron’s convoy arrived the forecourt of the president’s office at about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.

The two leaders are expected to address a joint press conference after their meeting.

The French leader is expected to leave for Lagos after the briefing were he will be a guest of the state government at the Afrika Shrine, founded by late music legend, Fela Kuti.

