Corruption trial of ex-Jigawa commissioners stalled

Related News

A Jigawa State Magistrate’s Court in Dutse on Tuesday adjourned the trial of some commissioners and government officials under former governor Sule Lamido for alleged corruption following the absence of prosecution witnesses.

The accused persons are Salisu Mahmuda, who is now state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Salisu Indirawa, who was the former commissioner for Local Government Affairs; Nasiru Roni, former commissioner for Finance, and Abba Dagoro, former state secretary of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) under former Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

Others are Shehu Chamo and Mukhtar Gonga, both of whom were former officials of ALGON during the administration of Mr. Lamido.

They are facing a four- count charge bordering on misconduct, financial recklessness, theft and criminal abuse of office, among others.

All the charges contravened Section 97, 312, 123 (A) and 287 of the Jigawa Penal Code.

The state government instituted the criminal charges but the case has suffered a series of setback as a result of absence of prosecution witnesses to testify before the court.

At the sitting of the court on Tuesday, the magistrate, Usman Lamin, expressed dismay over the slow progress of the prosecution and proposed a short adjournment.

He appealed to the prosecuting counsel to produce the witnesses in the next adjourned date for cross examination.

The defence counsel, Yakubu Ruba, said he was in court for the continuation of the case and lamented that the witness scheduled for cross-examination was not in court.

“We the defence counsel are willing to continue but the prosecution witnesses are not in the court. At the end, justice might be denied as a result of the delay in the process,” Mr Ruba said.