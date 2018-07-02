Three Benin nationals remanded in Lagos prison for alleged armed robbery

Related News

Three Benin nationals — Ahmed Ajagba, Paul Tovihoudji and Ramy Boton — who allegedly robbed two men of jeeps and other valuables worth N57.13 million at gunpoint, have been remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos.

The trio — Ajagba, 32; Tovihoudji, 35; and Boston, 32 — all Beninese, are being tried for conspiracy, stealing and armed robbery at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The Magistrate, B.O. Osunsanmi, who refused the plea of the accused, ordered that they should be kept behind bars pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Godwin Awase, told the court that the accused committed the offences on January 20 on Victoria Island and in Ikoyi, Lagos.

He alleged that the accused and others still at large, conspired and robbed Olayinka Oyebola and Fidel Onwodi of valuables worth N57.13 million.

“The accused armed themselves with AK 47 riffle and locally made double barrel guns to rob the complainants of their belongings.”

Mr Awase said the accused robbed the complainants at different locations, threatening to kill them if they refused to cooperate.

“They dispossessed Oyebola on Victoria Island of his Toyota Prado jeep, Samsung Galaxy 6, Samsung S5, Samsung Galaxy S6, a pair of shoes and cash, all totalling N30.88 million.

“They robbed Onwodi in Ikoyi of his Toyota Prado jeep, laptops, four different types of phones, necklaces and cash, valued at N26. 25 million.

“The complainants reported the case at the stations after which one of the accused was arrested when he wanted to sell one of the stolen cars.

“The information he provided led to the arrest of others,” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Sections 287, 296 , 297(2) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 296 prescribes a 21-year jail term for offenders.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 26 for mention.

(NAN)