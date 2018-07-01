French President Macron to visit Fela’s Afrika Shrine

Related News

The French leader, Emmanuel Macron, will visit the Afrika Shrine, a nightclub in Lagos founded by Nigerian music legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, on Tuesday, the state government has announced.

The state government in a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation, Taiwo Salaam, said it will host Mr Macron at the shrine.

The evening will feature concerts, fashion shows by leading African designers and a meeting with stars from Nigeria’s booming Nollywood film industry.

Mr Macron is not a stranger to Nigeria. He trained as a senior civil servant at the French Embassy in Lagos in 2004, seven years after Fela died.

The Afrika Shrine located in the teeming Lagos district of Ikeja replaced Fela’s original club that burnt down in 1977, but for millions of fans it still represents the original Shrine built by the musical maverick.

Mr Macron, who is visiting the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott to attend an African Union summit on Sunday, will go on to Abuja for talks with President Muhammadu Buhari on security and terrorism, before coming to Lagos.

Meanwhile, ahead of Mr Macron’s historic visit to Lagos, the state government on Sunday announced that there would be traffic diversion and restricted movement from 12 noon to 12 midnight, on July 3 around the Alausa, African Shrine/Agidingbi axis.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation, Taiwo Salaam, in a statement appealed for the understanding of residents, urging motorists to make use of alternative routes provided.

“While we regret the inconvenience that this might cause the public, especially those who live and work in the area, we appeal that you kindly bear with us during this period and make use of the alternative routes provided,” Salaam said.