President Muhammadu Buhari’s political adviser, Femi Ojudu, has announced his withdrawal from the race for APC ticket for Ekiti governorship election.

Mr Ojudu, a former senator, announced his decision Thursday evening.

The All Progressives Congress primary has been marred by controversy after the election last week was disrupted and suspended.

The party has fixed Saturday for the primary.

In a message, Mr Ojudu gave reasons for his decision.

Read the statement below:

Dear Compatriots,

I know some of you are in shock that we are withdrawing from the race.

I know many of you are surprised that we didn’t have a chance to debate our options as we have done on most issues since this journey began.

A lot was and is still in play. In due course, you will hear and understand the full story.

I came into this race to help in rescuing our state from poverty and years of poor administration. I did not come into this race to walk on the blood of others to become governor. I will never allow people to be maimed or killed just for a personal ambition. I am not desperate to be governor. I am desperate to rescue Ekiti people.

I am walking away from the race but I am not walking away from serving the people. If they will not allow Law and order to reign, we will let them hear the voice of the people.

We know where we are going, they’ve just made us take a detour. Please ignore the rumors out there. Very soon we will decide on our new course.

Thank you for all your support. But the journey continues. The real fight has just started. Ekiti will be rescued.

Senator Babafemi Ojudu.