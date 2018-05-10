Reps question NNPC GMD on expenditure, projects, others

Related News

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts on Wednesday grilled the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, for two hours, in connection to queries raised about the corporation by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF).

Deliberating on the queries covering a period of eight years – necessitating the panel placing the Corporation on Status Enquiry since 2017, the lawmakers demanded information on all activities of the NNPC, as well as details of its approved budgets upon which it carried out all expenditures during the period under review.

The committee had refused to entertain the queries due to Mr Baru’s absence. The committee chairman, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), told the GMD that the Public Accounts Committee by practice only entertains explanations from Chief Accounting Officers of government agencies.

The panel had rejected the appearance by the corporation’s Chief Financial Officer, Isiaka Abdulrazak, on the account that the letter introducing him to the committee was not signed by the GMD.

Mr Chinda, therefore, demanded for transparency and truthfulness in the submission of the accounting officer, saying the work of the panel is only for the overall interest of the nation.

The GMD, having confirmed the origin and authenticity of documents submitted to the panel was asked to state why the report did not cover the audited accounts as requested.

He responded saying that while the information provided in the document were not up to date, the update had already been effected and that the secretariat would be given a copy while the rest would be supplied the following day.

Members observed that capital projects said to have been executed by the corporation were unduly dragged with budgetary provisions made yearly while completion was hardly achieved.

They wondered why projects which are at 83.2 per cent completion would still be under variations and reviews almost five years later in the face of annual budgetary allocations.

Questions were raised regarding nominal rolls, procurement plans, staff training, recruitment, tax compliance, remittances, loan liabilities and evidence of project executions in line with approved budgets during the period under review.

While responding to a question regarding the engagement of a particular auditor, Mr Abdulrazak said the new management inherited a huge backlog of un-audited accounts which spanned a period of eight years, and thus took a decision to have the backlog cleared.

He said “as at today, the NNPC has the most up-to-date audited financial statement in Nigeria”, adding that “the quest to clear the backlog necessitated the decision to use a particular auditor, and that by next year, the Auditor would be changed.”

The GMD, however, appealed to the committee that due to the nature of his job, he would plead with members to oblige his officers, especially the CFO as he may not be available all the time to appear before them.

Mr Baru assured the panel of compiling all items requested having taken copious note of all observations raised.

The NNPC boss also gave a progress report of the corporation’s achievement in curbing fuel scarcity, saying “as of today, not only have we been able to surmount the problem of fuel scarcity, we have over 200 ships of 14.6billion litres of fuel to last over 76 days supply and diesel for over 54 days supply”.

In his ruling, the committee chairman said: “Now for the documents we require from you, we’ve asked that you re-prepare some of the documents we have identified in line with the template that we sent to you, and that the approved budget for the period under review be forwarded to the committee.

“Nominal rolls that have staff tied to their states and their gender identified in the nominal rolls. Details of all tax liabilities and payments, which will include income tax, value added tax, withholding tax and evidence of remittances should be furnished to us. It’s not just to give us the sums or the costs, we will also require evidence of receipts of taxes by the appropriate authorities.

“Details of government grants and their values and application of such grants. The external auditors management report for the period under review, details of Turn Around Maintenance (of refineries) covering 2010 to 2017 which will include the executors, cost etc.

“Details of subsidiary benefits and commissions and or running costs. Subsidy benefits, commissions or running costs. Why we have to use different words is that we’ve realised that when you talk about subsidy, some times you’re told that it’s running cost, other times you’re told that it’s commission and all that, but whatever nomenclature, anything above the approved price.

“Details of dividends received from short and long term investments including percentage of holding. Statement of affairs of your subsidiaries, project files for the eight projects outlined in documents for details therein.

“Procurement plans and records which will fall in line with sections 18 and 21 of the Procurement Act. Copies of joint venture agreements, details of out-sourced contracts including but not limited to owners, contract sums, payments and how they are captured in your financial statement.

“Interest bearing loans which will include the types, whether the are working capital and capital acquisitions. Financial leases which will include obligation, sums, assets etc.

“Records of appointments and or employment. Records of all corporate social responsibility projects, and the value of such projects including the beneficiaries.

“Details of emolument for staff of different grades, the report on the Trust of NNPC as capture in page 8 of the brief note of activities of the Corporation as submitted to the panel,” he added.

The GMD asked for one month to put all documents together before the next adjourned date.

No date has been announced for the next hearing.