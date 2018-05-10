Senate replies Police IG Idris, denies Melaye claim

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, should not reduce the reason for his invitation by the Senate to the arrest of Dino Melaye as the summon was for him to explain what the Police were doing on the spate of killings across the country, the senate has said.

In a statement by its spokesman, Aliyu Abdullahi, the Senate said the issue of Mr Melaye’s arrest which was part of why Mr Idris was invited hadj been overtaken by events.

The senate in the statement insisted the Mr Idris is ‘not fit to remain in office’ because he ‘plans to place himself above an arm of government.’

“We noted the response issued by one Jimoh Moshood on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris following yesterday’s resolution of the legislative chamber on the continued refusal of the IGP to honour the invitation for him to come and explain what the police are doing to halt the spate of killings across the country.

“Let it be known that the IGP by trying to reduce the reason for his invitation by the Senate to the arrest of Sen. Dino Melaye is simply holding on to straw. The issue of Sen. Melaye’s arrest has been overtaken by events. The courts are already handling the related cases. Our main concern is the security crisis across the country where people are being killed in scores on daily basis. The primary responsibility of the Police is maintenance of law and order as well as protection of lives and property. If there is a breach along the line of this responsibility, we do not see why the IGP should feel he cannot be invited to offer explanation to the arm of government which is constitutionally empowered to ask questions and investigate the breach,” the statement reads.

The statement came as a follow-up to reaction by the police boss after the senate declared him an ‘enemy of democracy’ who is ‘unfit to hold any public office within and outside Nigeria.’

Mr Idris in a statement by police spokesperson, Mr Moshood, said Wednesday’s “attack” on his person by the senators was “deliberate blackmail, witch-hunting with mischievous motives to hand-twist” him “to pervert the end of justice in a felonious and serious offenses” relating to Mr Melaye.

Mr Abdullahi debunked this saying the invitation was necessary due to reports of killing given by senators at plenary.

He warned the police boss not to ‘confuse issues’ or be ‘diversionary’ by his statement.

“Mr. Idris should not seek to confuse issues or play on the intelligence of members of the public with his diversionary statement or claims. The resolution of the Senate leading to his invitation is clear and we invite our people to check. It is for the purpose of having a transparent and open hearing that we fixed his appearance for Wednesday when our plenary sitting enjoys live coverage on national television.

“In one instance in the past, Mr. Idris had gone to court in order to evade honouring the invitation of the Senate and the court headed by Justice Abba Bello Mohammed of the FCT High Court on April 10, 2018, told him in clear terms that his suit lacked merit as Sections 88 and 89 of the constitution empower the lawmakers to carry out investigations on issues of public interest.

“Any public officer who plans to place himself above an arm of government obviously is not fit to remain in office. Mr. Idris is only afraid of his shadows by alleging witch-hunt when he is called to account on the performance of the duties of his organization.”