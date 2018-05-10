JUST IN: Again, APC reschedules Ekiti governorship primary election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has changed the date for its rescheduled Ekiti governorship primary election to Saturday May 12.

The party had on Tuesday announced that the election would hold on Friday May 11.

But a statement on Thursday by the party’s publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the primary will now commence at 8a.m on Saturday.

Mr Abdullahi said the new schedule was made after consultation between the APC National Working Committee (NWC), aspirants and other parties involved.

He, however, did not give details on how the new primaries will be conducted. Leaders of the party in the South-west had on Tuesday called for a direct primary.

The first primary conducted on May 5 was disrupted by agents of some aspirants.

After reviewing the report of the election committee, the party cancelled the first primary and banned the agents of aspirants identified to have disrupted the process from further participating in the primary election in whatever capacity.

It, however, said all the aspirants will be allowed to participate in the rescheduled primaries, to give a level-playing ground due to the time limit, while stating that necessary action will be taken after the primaries against those found to have committed infractions.

The agents disqualified are Ayodeji Omowaye, Rotimi Faleye, Kayode Afolabi, Oladele Ademola Samuel, Oyetunde Ojo, Akintade Olayisade and Temitope Adewumi.

Other resolutions made by the party on the issue are that all the agents will wear tags that bear the names of the aspirants they represent.

Agents will no longer come in with their mobile phones, and aspirants will not be allowed to move around during the premises.

