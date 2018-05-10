FEC re-emphasises ban on tuition fees in Nigerian universities

Related News

The Nigerian government has said its policy on the non-payment of tuition fees in federal universities is still ongoing.

The Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwuka, said this while briefing state house correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday.

He said no federal university should charge tuition fees, according to Nigerian law.

“We understand some universities now charge fees per course unit and we are going to make sure that we investigate that properly and make it stop,” Mr Anwuka said.

He said students could “pay other auxiliary fees but not in excess”.

“Various university councils and management should be able to fix what fees students should pay that is affordable and acceptable to the students,” he said.

The minister said the federal government “does not determine fees for private and state universities, they only take responsibility for fees paid in the federal universities.”

PREMIUM TIMES has no evidence of a federal university charging tuition fees and the minister did not name culpable institutions.

The spokesperson of Obafemi Awolowo University, Abiodun Olanrewaju, said the management of the institution has never collected a dime from the students as tuition fees.

According to him, the students usually pay some municipal charges but not tuition fees.

“We don’t pay tuition fee in our school because it is a federal government school and we must comply with the instructions and laid down rules of the government “, he concluded.

Efforts to get reactions from other federal universities was not successful as the spokespersons of the institutions did not respond to the calls and text messages.

The Federal Executive Council also approved N1.34 billion for control towers in some airports.

The Minister of State for Transportation (Aviation), Hadi Sirika, said the N1,365, 364, 458.75 is for the procurement of equipment for the completion of control towers.

He said the airports include Maiduguri, Akure, Benin, Ilorin, Kaduna and Ibadan airports.

Mr Sirika said the procurement was provided for in 2017 to enable government complete the projects which is to “enhance communications and security of our airspace.”