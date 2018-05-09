PTCIJ commences fact-checking training for journalists across Nigerian newsrooms

Related News

The Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) on Monday commenced trainings for journalists across newsrooms in Nigeria under the aegis of their fact-checking project, DUBAWA.

The trainings have been kickstarted by a three-day training holding in the Daily Trust. About 22 editorial staff of the reputable newspaper are currently being trained on the methods of conducting comprehensive research on any national issue, how to interpret data and understand numbers, and more importantly, how to conduct a full-fledge fact-checking exercise.

The training which was flagged off on Monday had in attendance journalists from various departments who were lectured on the elements of journalism and the need for media organisations to return to ethical journalism which is based on truth and verification.

The chief executive officer of Daily Trust, Manir Dan’Ali, in his meeting with the training team, thanked the PTCIJ for the opportunity of the training and said “we are always ready to work with the Premium Times because we know anything you initiate has the bearing of seriousness.”

During the training, Dapo Olorunyomi, the Chief Executive Officer of PTCIJ, expressed gratitude to the leadership of Daily Trust for their enthusiasm in embarking on trainings to develop the capacity of staff.

Mr Olorunyomi urged the participants and media organisations in general to guard against inadvertently spreading misinformation by engaging in good journalistic practices while reporting the news. He further stated that the practice of fact-checking would be discussed in detail as the training continues and hopes that the skills learnt at the end of the training would be used throughout the course of the journalists’ work.

On May 10, the fact-checking train would move to the News Agency of Nigeria, the agency with substantial reach and mobility across the 36 states of he country. PTCIJ hopes that by training journalists on the key skill of fact-checking, the ethics of journalism which is embedded in trust and verification would be restored and the leaders of Nigeria would be on watch for spreading misinformation.