Nursing mothers excluded from Nigeria police recruitment exercise

The Police have said nursing mothers would not be allowed to take part in the screening exercise for new police constables which began around the nation, Tuesday.

Adeniran Aremu, the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, said the restriction of nursing mothers from taking part in the exercise is still in force as it is a part of police regulations on recruitment.

”Nursing and single mothers do not concentrate on the job. That is why the police do not allow female police officers to get married until they are three years into the job,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) recently said 133, 324 applicants had been shortlisted for screening for the recruitment of 6,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

The commission’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, said the exercise would commence on May 7 in the 36 state police command headquarters and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The exercise will start with screening of the applicants’ physical attributes and their credentials. Already invitations have been sent to the applicants who are expected to report at the screening venues on days indicated in their invitations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Plateau police command also said it will ensure that all the candidates screened conform with the requirements for engagement including age limit.

The Plateau command spokesperson, Terna Tyopev, said the screening in the state adhered strictly to one of the requirements, which is barring nursing mothers from the exercise.

“Any female that has given birth (nursing mothers) will not be recruited into the police, even if the candidate is within the age limit. Our medical experts are carrying out the examinations,” he said at the venue of the screening in Polo Field, Jos.

“Persons with tattoos, marks, and female candidates who have (just) undergone surgery will not also be recruited into the Nigerian police,” he added.

Mr Tyopev said 3763 applicants were screened at the venue saying they will also sit for written tests .

Food vendors were seen making brisk business at the venue of the exercise.