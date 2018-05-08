83-year-old hacked to death by son

Related News

An 83-year-old man, Nathaniel Chukwuemerie, has been hacked to death, allegedly by his son, in Enugu State over a disagreement.

The incident happened in Ojinato in Oji River Local Government Area of the state last Friday.

A source in the community said the deceased, who hails from Ogidi in Idenmili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, was allegedly clubbed to death by his son identified as ‘The Boy.’

The boy, whose real name is yet to be established, allegedly smashed his father’s head with a pestle over issues yet to be ascertained.

Following the development, the victim was promptly rushed by sympathisers to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.

His corpse has been deposited at the Oji River General Hospital Mortuary.

The police spokesman in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident.

He said the police have commenced a full scale investigation into the incident.

“The suspect has been nabbed although information from a source closer to the place of the incident revealed that before the incident the suspect had been behaving abnormally suggesting mental illness, ” Mr Amaraizu said.