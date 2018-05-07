Ekiti PDP Primary: Deputy governor, senator, ex-minister battle for 2,132 delegates’ votes Tuesday

Related News

No fewer than 2,132 delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will participate in Tuesday’s governorship primary election for the July 14 election in Ekiti State.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, made this known when he briefed newsmen on preparations for the primary in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Ologbondiyan said the number of delegates was made up of 1,585 statutory and 547 elected and national.

He explained that the statutory delegates comprised party officials, current and past elected councillors, council chairman, former State Working Committee members, and members of National Assembly.

The others, according to him, are former federal lawmakers, speakers, serving and former members of National Executive Committee, who are still members of the party and former governors.

Mr Ologbondiyan also disclosed that all the 51 appointees of the state governor who did not resign their appointments but contested delegate election and won at the Ward level had been dropped.

He said that the delegates were dropped because they did not resign their appointments in line with the Constitution of the party, adding that PDP, as father of democracy was committed to always doing what was right.

The spokesman disclosed that the Primary Election Committee for the state had Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as chairman, while the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus, would chair the Appeal Committee.

“All other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) are also members of the Appeal Committee which will be sitting in Abuja on Thursday.’’

He added that all three aspirants in the party had been cleared for the primary election by the party’s Screening Committee.

The aspirants are incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Olusola Eleka; a senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Abiodun Olujimi and the immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the party, Dayo Adeyeye.

Mr Ologbondiyan expressed optimism that that the primary would be transparent and successful, saying, “So far, the three aspirants are happy with all arrangements.

“The processes leading to the primary are very transparent and that is why there have not been any complaints from them.

“The party is desirous of sticking to the rules and making sure that a popular candidate emerged,” he said.

Mr Ologbondiyan urged delegates to the primary and party members to continue in their resolve to work together to ensure a smooth and hitch-free exercise.

“The party commends all stakeholders, particularly the aspirants, for the spirit of sportsmanship being displayed in their commitment toward a peaceful, free and credible process.

“The party further lauds the stakeholders in the state for keeping to their resolve to work together to ensure the victory of the party at the main election, irrespective of the outcome of the primary election.

“The leadership of the party restates its stand to continue in the highest level of transparency and to ensure an all-inclusive playing ground for all aspirants in all the processes leading to the governorship primary.’’

He advised PDP members in Ekiti to remain vigilant and give no chance to external forces, who might be used to attempt to disrupt the peace of the state.

(NAN)