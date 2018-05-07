Buhari departs Daura for Abuja

President Buhari
President Buhari [Photo Credit: Buhari's Twitter page]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday departed Daura in Katsina State for Abuja after participating in Saturday’s APC ward congress.

The president voted at his Sarkin Yara ‘A’ ward, Daura.

The president’s helicopter, NAF-540, took off from the Daura helipad at 9:25 am for Abuja.

The president was seen off at the departure point by the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk, top party officials and several well wishers.

Unconfirmed sources however, told NAN that President Buhari was expected to make a stopover in Katsina to commiserate with the family of the late Chief Imam of Katsina, Muhammad Lawal, who died on Sunday at the age of 95. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.