Buhari departs Daura for Abuja

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday departed Daura in Katsina State for Abuja after participating in Saturday’s APC ward congress.

The president voted at his Sarkin Yara ‘A’ ward, Daura.

The president’s helicopter, NAF-540, took off from the Daura helipad at 9:25 am for Abuja.

The president was seen off at the departure point by the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk, top party officials and several well wishers.

Unconfirmed sources however, told NAN that President Buhari was expected to make a stopover in Katsina to commiserate with the family of the late Chief Imam of Katsina, Muhammad Lawal, who died on Sunday at the age of 95. (NAN)