PHOTO NEWS: Osinbajo visits Ondo primary school

VP Yemi Osinbajo has visited Alagbaka State Primary School, Akure, Ondo.
Mr Osinbajo is on a two-day visit to the state.
He was at the school on Friday to assess the ‘Home Grown School Feeding Program’.
He was accompanied by the governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Ministers and other government officials.
Osinbajo visits Ondo primary school. [Photo credit: NOVO ISIORO 4th May, 2018]
Osinbajo visits Ondo primary school. [Photo credit: NOVO ISIORO 4th May, 2018]
Osinbajo visits Ondo primary school. [Photo credit: NOVO ISIORO 4th May, 2018]
Osinbajo visits Ondo primary school. [Photo credit: NOVO ISIORO 4th May, 2018]
Osinbajo visits Ondo primary school. [Photo credit: NOVO ISIORO 4th May, 2018]
Osinbajo visits Ondo primary school. [Photo credit: NOVO ISIORO 4th May, 2018]
Osinbajo visits Ondo primary school. [Photo credit: NOVO ISIORO 4th May, 2018]
Osinbajo visits Ondo primary school. [Photo credit: NOVO ISIORO 4th May, 2018]
Osinbajo visits Ondo primary school. [Photo credit: NOVO ISIORO 4th May, 2018]
Osinbajo visits Ondo primary school. [Photo credit: NOVO ISIORO 4th May, 2018]
Osinbajo visits Ondo primary school. [Photo credit: NOVO ISIORO 4th May, 2018]
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.