Chadian govt resigns as President Deby strengthens grip on power

Chadian President Idriss Deby [Photo: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri]

The Chadian government has resigned three days after the passing of a new constitution designed to strengthen the rule of long-time President Idriss Déby.

Government spokesman Jean-Bernard Padare said Prime Minister Pahimi Albert and his cabinet would
remain in office until a new government had been named.

The constitution, which was approved by parliament on Monday, abolishes the office of prime minister
and grants further powers to the presidency.

It will come into effect on Friday.

Most opposition lawmakers boycotted the vote.

Mr Deby came to power in 1991 and has ruled the country, one of the third poorest in the world according to a UN index, since then with an iron fist. (dpa/NAN)

