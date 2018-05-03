JUST IN: Buhari arrives Nigeria after U.S. visit

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally touched down in Abuja, two days after he left the United States following an official visit to President Donald Trump.

The president landed at 10:17 p.m. at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport from London.

The arrival comes hours after PREMIUM TIMES reported the curious disappearance of the president who should have arrived in Nigeria since Wednesday.

He went to London without any formal announcement. His media aides, who initially failed to explain the president’s whereabouts when PREMIUM TIMES posed the questions to them on Thursday morning, eventually did following public outcry after the story.

The curious stop in London prompted speculation that the president went to see his doctors again, with whom he had been treating an undisclosed illnesses.

One of the aides, Garba Shehu, later explained that the president stopped over in London for ‘technical’ reasons due to a faulty aircraft and use of substitute.

The president is expected to depart for his home state of Katsina tomorrow, according to State House sources who informed PREMIUM TIMES about his schedule.