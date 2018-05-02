Gunmen attack village near Maiduguri

Boko Haram
Boko Haram sect

Suspected Boko Haram militants have launched an attack on Auno, a village some 24 km east of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, residents and security sources say.

The attack, which started at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, was still on as at the time of filing this report.

Sources near Auno said most of the villagers had fled into the bushes as the attackers began to shoot sporadically.

A top security source confirmed the attack to PREMIUM TIMES on phone but declined details.

The source said “It is just too early to give clear information on what is actually happening or the damage that may be caused”.

