PHOTO NEWS: Police IG Idris in Kaduna after snubbing Senate again

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
More in Top News
-
Top Nigeria university, OAU, shut for alleged tax default
-
Federal govt increases charges against ex-NSA Dasuki
-
Troops arrest another ‘killer herdsman’ in Benue
-
How thugs attacked me in front of my governor — Senator who called for Buhari’s impeachment
-
Bomb attack: Osinbajo orders increased security in Adamawa
-
Masked, heavily armed security officials flood National Assembly