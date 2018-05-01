May Day: We’ll no longer accept politicians’ excuses – Labour leaders

Related News

The harsh working environment the Nigerian worker has to endure due to unfavourable government policies and neglect must come to an end, Labour leaders said on Monday.

At an occasion to mark this year’s May Day in Lagos, heads of several workers’ unions lamented the sufferings their members pass through due to the poor state of the economy.

The theme for this year’s May Day rally is ‘Trade Union and the Quest for a Virile Economy: 2019 in Focus.’

“The theme for this year is very apt as it defines the position of every working citizen in this nation,” said Tokunbo Korodo, the Chairman of the Lagos State branch of the United Labour Congress.

“It showcases the report card of government which parades lack of infrastructural development, inadequate supply of power, lack of portable good water, bad housing policy, over taxation, increased price of commodities as workers are appalled and saddened by the seeming collapse of state efficiency and delivery.

“The era of siddon look has passed. We are going to match these politicians word for word, action for action. The no money excuse is no longer tenable because we see what they earn. The situation where workers don’t get paid for their work is over and that is why we are telling workers their power is their PVC to vote out anti labour governments.”

Mr Korodo said Nigeria’s problems began long ago and the inefficiency of the government should not be placed on the workers.

“It is only in this country that you rent out a shopping mall without consideration for where customers will park. If our government don’t have enough wisdom to deal with such issues then it is time for you to rise and vote them out.”

Abdulrasaq Said, General Secretary of Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals, said they would reeist the concession of Nigerian airports.

“Airport concessions cannot materialise because of security. All areas that have been concessioned turned out bad and we don’t want that in the aviation.”

Gbenga Komolafe, General Secretary of Federation of Informal Workers Organisation of Nigeria, said both the formal and informal sector are under attack.

“The minimum wage is no longer sufficient to take workers home,” Mr Komolafe said.

“We now have public markets being handed over to few private hands and the workers are displaced from their trade villages and clusters and when they try to survive on the street they are hounded saying that they don’t want street hawkers. It is time to take action on all these challenges.”