Trump called African countries ‘shithole’, ex-aide tells Buhari

A former communications aide to President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that the American was lying when he told President Muhammadu Buhari that he did not call African countries ‘shithole’.

Mr. Trump reportedly singled out Haiti, El Salvador and parts of Africa as “shithole countries” during a meeting with U.S. lawmakers about immigration in January.

Mr Trump reportedly said “why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” “Why do we need more Haitians? Take them out,” the Washington Post reported citing sources at the meeting

Asked how he felt about Mr Trump’s comments during a media briefing at the White House Monday, Mr Buhari expressed skepticism about the accuracy of the report and went on to say he would rather “keep quiet” about it.

A visibly elated Mr Trump commended Mr Buhari for his remarks before adding that he did not make the comments and could not have done so.

“You do have some countries that are in very bad shape and very tough places to live in,” he said during the Rose Garden briefing Monday afternoon. “We didn’t discuss it, because the president knows me, and he knows where I’m coming from and I appreciate that.”

Mr Trump allegedly made the comments a few months after he slammed Nigerians for not returning to their “huts” whenever they visit America. The New York Times reported in December 2017 that Mr Trump made the comments during a meeting about immigration in June 2017.

When the second report about his alleged denigration of blacks surfaced in January, Mr Trump vehemently denied it and later wrote to African leaders to clarify and reiterate his respect for Africans.

Omarosa Manigault-Newman was a communications director at the White House until January this year when she stepped down following the withdrawal of her White House access pass by the Secret Service.

She informed Mr Buhari via Twitter that Mr Trump made the comment that set-off a string of protests from commentators worldwide and even diplomatic row in some African countries.

“President @MBuhari FYI he said it. #Naija,” she tweeted.

The White House has not issued a statement about Mrs Manigault-Newman’s claim as at Thursday morning.

She has been increasingly critical of Mr Trump since she left her position effective January 20.

While featuring on a TV show in February, Mrs Manigault-Newman said she would never “in a million years” vote for Mr Trump again..

Before leaving the White Hose, she reportedly sparred with White House chief of staff, John Kelly, with Mr Kelly reportedly firing her following an alleged misbehaviour that ended in her being forcibly removed from the White House. She maintained she was never fired but resigned on her own.