We won’t allow killings of Nigerian Christians — Trump

U.S. President, Donald Trump and Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari

President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States will not condone the ongoing killings across central Nigeria, saying efforts would be made to end the carnage.

“We’ve had very serious problems with Christians who have been murdered, killed in Nigeria. We’re going to be working on that problem… because we can’t allow that to happen,” Mr Trump said while receiving President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House Monday afternoon.

Hundreds of Nigerians have been killed by suspected herdsmen in Christian-dominated states like Benue and Taraba since January 1. Many of the victims are Christians.

Mr Buhari promised to do something about the situation, which had been amongst the toughest challenges for his government this year.

The two leaders also discussed other issues bordering on trade development during the meeting, which is the first for a leader from sub-Saharan Africa.

