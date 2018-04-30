Former Nigerian governor’s son faces N40 million fraud charge

Related News

Akinkunle Olunloyo, son of former governor old Oyo State, Victor Olunloyo, was on Monday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding a financial institution of N40 million.

Ex-Governor Olunloyo became governor of Oyo State in October 1983, holding the office briefly until the military regime of Muhammadu Buhari took power in December 1983. He later became a power-broker in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State.

The younger Olunloyo, 40, a former nightclub owner, was charged alongside his entertainment firm, Code Media Ltd, by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Lagos.

He and others are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and fraud.

Police Prosecutor Sylvester Azubuike told the court that Mr Olunloyo and others still at large, committed the offences sometime in November 2014 in Lagos.

He said the accused fraudulently obtained N40 million under the guise of using it to renovate his company’s entertainment premises and hall.

According to the police, Mr Olunloyo did not pay back the money, instead, he converted it to his own use.

The offences contravened Sections 312(1), (b), 312 (3) and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Mr Olunloyo pleaded not guilty and his lawyer, Seyi Soremekun, urged the court to grant him on self-recognisance or on liberal terms.

Mr Soremekun said: “We were served with the charge this morning. The defendant has been attending meetings at the PSFU whenever required.”

In her ruling, the magistrate, O. Oshin, observed that the accused was already standing trial on another charge before her.

She granted the accused a bail of N500, 000 with one surety in the like sum and adjourned the case until June 5.