NASS website retains senator’s profile despite report of certificate scandal

Related News

The profile of Nigerian senator, Foster Ogola (PDP, Bayelsa West) on the National Assembly’s official website has remained unchanged despite revelations of his fake certificate.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Mr Ogola claims to have obtained a Ph.D in Christian Leadership from GMF Christian University, Lagos in 2012, a university the National Universities Commission (NUC) said it is not aware of.

“We have never heard of that name,” the Director of Corporate Communications of NUC, Ibrahim Yakasai, said when contacted.

The senator also failed to answer key questions when he was reached out to.

On the unaccredited GMF Christian University, the senator was asked if there was an exemption from the NUC on the Christian Leadership course which Mr Ogola purportedly has a doctorate degree in.

“When did students or products of universities become accrediting bodies?,” the lawmaker said obviously not addressing the question.

Few days ago, the NUC confirmed that Mr Ogola’s certificate is invalid as the institution attended by the senator is among the illegal universities which will be closed by the commission.

The NUC, via a bulletin listed the senator’s university, GMF as one of the illegal universities operating in the country.

The deputy executive secretary of the commission, Chiedu Mafiana, further told PREMIUM TIMES that the university was not known to NUC as a registered institution, adding that the certificate it purports to have issued does not exist.

Over two weeks after the report, Mr Ogola’s profile on nass.nig still carries the same information.

In an attempt to find out why the information has not been changed on the website, PREMIUM TIMES contacted the National Assembly Service Commission, which supervises the work force of the National Assembly.

The commission also handles all staff appointment, promotion, salary payment, transfer or secondment to other government ministries, agency or parastatals.

An official at the commission, who asked not to be mentioned, told PREMIUM TIMES that the issue was currently undergoing trial.

“The case is in court now and is undergoing trial so that information cannot be taken down (from the website) until after the trials. Whatever the court decides, will determine our next action,” he said.

The lawmaker, on the other hand, has decided to keep mum on the issue and he did not answer calls placed to him or respond to text messages.

Mr Ogola is not the first lawmaker alleged to be involved in certificate scandal.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Salisu Buhari, was in 1999, entangled in several lies that led him into the Hollowed Chambers. He falsified his age and academic endowments, claiming he had attended the University of Toronto, Canada. This was refuted by the academy, while the Ahmadu Bello University, Kaduna State, had expelled him for using fake credentials to gain admission. He eventually came out to apologise to the country.

Also, a serving senator, Dino Melaye, included Harvard University and the London School of Economics and Political Science as some of the schools he attended. This turned out to be false, as both institutions denied his studentship.

Also, a member of the House of Representatives, Nse Ekpenyong, was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for the alleged forgery of a polytechnic diploma.