BREAKING: Oyo State House of Assembly speaker is dead

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Micheal Adeyemo, is dead.

A member of the Oyo state house of assembly confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES Friday morning.

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. His body has reportedly been taken to the mortuary.

Micheal Adeyemo was born at Adeyemo Family of Alaarun compound, Lanlate, Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State. He is the first child of the family.

For his primary school education, he attended IMG, Oke Ado, Ibadan and Celestial Church High School, Oke Ado, Ibadan for his secondary school education.

He bags two university first degrees, one from the University of Port Harcourt and the other from the University of Ibadan.

He lost his wife about five years ago, during his first term in the House as the then Deputy Chief Whip of the 7th assembly.

Michael Adeyemo died at 47.

