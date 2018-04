Related News

Officials of the Lagos State Government have invaded the Araromi Oke-Odo Ile-Epo market in the state with bulldozers to begin demolition of the structures.

The officials, accompanied by armed police officers, arrived the market on Friday morning allegedly on the instance of the Agbado Oke Odo Local Council Development Area.

Ten days ago, PREMIUM TIMES reported the impending demolition and how the government had arrested top officials of the market, including an octogenarian.

Details later….