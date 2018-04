Related News

Boko Haram insurgents are attacking Maiduguri, the Borno state capital now, with government troops pushing them back.

The attack appears to be coming from the Damboa Road axis of the city that is popularly called Polo area.

Residents of the neighbourhood are currently fleeing their houses.

The shooting started at about 6pm and is still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

A loud explosion was heard amidst the shooting as at 6:15pm.

Detail later…