Ali Sheriff fails to appear at APC secretariat

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ali Sheriff, cancelled his plan to visit the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday to announce his intention to defect to the party as he was told by the ruling party to do so at his ward in Borno State.

The APC declared that new membership of the party starts from the ward.

The party in a statement on Thursday by its spokesperson, Bolaji Abdulahi, said as much as the party is open to all and is aware of Mr Sheriff’s intention, it does not issue membership cards at the party’s National Secretariat.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported Mr Sheriff will on Thursday return to the APC.

Mr. Sheriff, a former governor of Borno State, was a founding member of the APC but defected to the PDP and served as national chairman of the party.

His tenure in the PDP was controversial and was brought to an end when the Supreme Court declared former Kaduna Governor, Ahmed Makarfi, as the authentic leader of the party. Both men had been embroiled in a lengthy fight for the leadership opf the party that ruled Nigeria for 16 years until 2015.

Mr Sheriff was scheduled to visit the APC National Secretariat by 12 noon to formally announce his return but failed to appear.

The party’s statement which came almost two hours after his scheduled visit time hinted at why he was absent.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports in some sections of the media that the former factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) today at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

“While we are aware of such intentions, we wish to restate our earlier position that anyone who wants to join the Party should do so at the ward level. We are happy to welcome new members to our party, but membership cards are not issued at the Party National Secretariat.”