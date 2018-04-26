Benue Killings: Senate calls for state of emergency

Chambers of the Nigerian Senate used to illustrate the story.
The Nigerian Senate has called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in Benue State and other states facing deadly violence.

The call followed a deliberation of a motion on “Continued Killings in Benue State” sponsored by George Akume (Benue North West).

The call comes a few days after 19 persons including two priests in a church in Ukpor-Mbalom, a community in Gwer West Local Government Area.

The senators condemned the inefficiency of security chiefs and agencies, adding that declaring state of emergency is the best way to drive out perpetrators.

