Related News

A federal court in Lagos has remanded Peter Nwaoboshi, a Peoples Democratic Party senator representing Delta North, in Ikoyi prison.

Mohammed Idris, the judge, ruled that Mr. Nwaoboshi be remanded till Friday pending the hearing of the senator’s bail application.

Mr. Nwaoboshi was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a two-count charge of money laundering.

Before his arraignment, the senator was kept in EFCC’s custody in Abuja.

Details later…