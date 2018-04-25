Dino Melaye: Senate summons Police IG

Nigerian Senate
The Chamber of the Nigerian Senate

The Senate has summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to appear before the plenary on Thursday.

Mr Idris is to appear by 11 a.m. Thursday morning, Mr Saraki announced.

He said the IGP will be grilled on the arrest of Mr Melaye and recent insecurity challenges in the country.

Mr Saraki said the summon is necessary as he had not been able to reach Mr Idris for some days.

The Senate President also requested the session be aired live.

The Senate thereafter adjourned plenary to enable all the lawmakers to visit Mr Melaye.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.