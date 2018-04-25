Dino Melaye: Senate summons Police IG

Related News

The Senate has summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to appear before the plenary on Thursday.

Mr Idris is to appear by 11 a.m. Thursday morning, Mr Saraki announced.

He said the IGP will be grilled on the arrest of Mr Melaye and recent insecurity challenges in the country.

Mr Saraki said the summon is necessary as he had not been able to reach Mr Idris for some days.

The Senate President also requested the session be aired live.

The Senate thereafter adjourned plenary to enable all the lawmakers to visit Mr Melaye.