Senate adjourns plenary to visit Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye
Senator Dino Melaye arrived at Zankli Hospital Abuja in a stretcher

Nigerian Senate on Wednesday ended its plenary early to enable lawmakers ascertain the whereabouts of a colleague, Dino Melaye.

Mr Melaye was yesterday arrested and re-arrested by the police in a confrontation that led to the hospitalisation of the senator.

While deliberating on the incident on Wednesday, Oluremi Tinubu moved a motion that the Senate adjourn plenary to immediately go in search of the senator.

Mrs Tinubu’s suggestion follows several accounts of earlier speakers that they were turned back while attempting to visit Mr Melaye at the hospital on Wednesday.

The Senate thereafter adjourned plenary after a voice vote.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.