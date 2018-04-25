Senate adjourns plenary to visit Dino Melaye

Related News

Nigerian Senate on Wednesday ended its plenary early to enable lawmakers ascertain the whereabouts of a colleague, Dino Melaye.

Mr Melaye was yesterday arrested and re-arrested by the police in a confrontation that led to the hospitalisation of the senator.

While deliberating on the incident on Wednesday, Oluremi Tinubu moved a motion that the Senate adjourn plenary to immediately go in search of the senator.

Mrs Tinubu’s suggestion follows several accounts of earlier speakers that they were turned back while attempting to visit Mr Melaye at the hospital on Wednesday.

The Senate thereafter adjourned plenary after a voice vote.