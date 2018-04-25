IFF2018 (Day 2): PTCIJ launches fact-checking partnership

Related News

Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) on Tuesday commenced a partnership with the Paradigm Initiative on Dubawa, its fact-checking arm.

The process was initiated at the ongoing Internet Freedom Forum (IFF) in Abuja, which PREMIUM TIMES is a partner.

The founder of Paradigm Initiative, Gbenga Sesan, described the partnership as a means to enhance the combat against fake news towards and during the 2019 election.

He also described the Dubawa project as a proactive one that ensures fake news do not become an excuse for internet shutdown.

The IFF aims to bring to the fore global issues around internet rights especially in Africa.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you live updates of the second day of the event.

10.15 a.m- Opening Session

The second day of the Internet Freedom Forum started with a short session. Issues raised on Tuesday were reiterated and discussed further.

Other issues raised were privacy policies, cybercrime and the lack of data protection agencies in Africa.

11.30 a.m.- Tea Break

Shortly after the session, participants went on a tea break.

11.40 a.m – Breakout Sessions

After the tea break, two sessions on cybercrime laws and freedom of expression commenced. The sessions were tagged: Protecting the rights of journalists and activists online; and Advancing human rights in the era of big data technology.