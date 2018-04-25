Nigerian government to arraign senator Wednesday

Related News

After being detained for days by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Peter Nwaoboshi, a senator representing Delta North, will be arraigned before a federal court in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to a copy of the charge sheet made available to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Nwaoboshi is charged alongside his company, Golden Touch Construction Projects Ltd, and Suiming Electricals Ltd on a two count charge of money laundering.

Count one of the charge accused the senator and Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd of fraudulently acquiring a property known as Guinea House situated at Marine Road, Apapa in Lagos, between May and June 2014, at a cost N805 million.

The charge stated that the defendants ought to have known that N322 million out of the purchase price formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act under the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

Count two of the charge accused Suiming Electricals of aiding Mr Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch Construction Projects Ltd to commit money laundering.

The defendants will be arraigned before Mohammed Idris, a judge of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court.

Mr Nwaoboshi, a Peoples’ Democratic Party senator representing Delta North, has, since last week, been in EFCC detention.

In 2017, a federal court in Lagos ordered the temporary forfeiture of a 12-storey building – known as Guinea House – belonging to Mr Nwaoboshi over an alleged N1.5 billion scam.

The EFCC had alleged that the senator got a N1.5 billion contract through his company, Bilderberg Enterprises Ltd, to supply new construction equipment to the Delta State Direct Labour Agency in 2010, but he, instead, supplied used equipment.