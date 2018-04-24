BREAKING: Buhari appoints two new top officials for NIA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of Ambassador Apollonius Demenongu Agev and Kio Solomon Benibo Amieyeofori as Deputy Directors-General (DDGs) at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Details of the new appointees were not provided beyond the explanation that Mr. Agev is from Benue State in the North-Central geopolitical zone while Mr. Amieyeofori is from Rivers State in the South-South geopolitical zone.

A statement by Olusegun Adekunle, permanent secretary (General Services) in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the appointments are with immediate effect.

Mr. Adekunle added that the appointments are in fulfillment of Para. 4 (1) & (2) of the relevant Instrument establishing the NIA.

“The Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (DGNIA), in line with the provisions of the Instrument under reference, will assign areas of responsibilities to the DDGs who will assist him in carrying out his functions as Director-General,” he added.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on January 10 approved the appointment of Ahmed Abubakar as substantive Director General for the NIA.

Mr. Abubakar, a retired career Foreign Service officer, was until his appointment a Senior Special Assistant to the President (SSAP) on Foreign Affairs/International Relations.

