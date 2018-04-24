Video shows arrested Senator, Dino Melaye, on ground

Related News

A video has shown the Kogi senator, Dino Melaye, appearing to sit by a road kerb in Abuja, hours after he was taken into police custody Tuesday.

Mr Melaye reportedly submitted himself hours earlier, but was later hospitalised after jumping off a moving vehicle to foil an alleged attempt to drive him to his home Kogi state,

The senator has said he wants to be questioned in Abuja, saying he fears for his safety in Kogi where he has a long running feud with the governor, Yahaya Bello.

In the video sent to PREMIUM TIMES by a witness, MacDonald Kwoiki, Mr. Melaye is seen sitting on an unpaved floor in a part of Garki District of Abuja.

Mr. Melaye appears in a pair of red shoes, and is surrounded by armed police operatives in plainclothes.

Some of the agitated witnesses are heard urging Mr Melaye to call his colleague senators for help.

Our source said Mr Melaye was later whisked away by some unknown men who also appeared to be armed.