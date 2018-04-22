Another Nigerian soldier killed in Benue ambush

Related News

A Nigerian soldier has been killed following an ambush by gunmen in Benue State, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The soldier was riding on a motorcycle with another colleague when he was ambushed and killed around 2.00 p.m. in Gbeji, Logo Local Government Area, witnesses said.

The soldier’s identify is not immediately known, but witnesses said he was amongst the troops of 72 Battalion attached to the state’s ‘Operation Zenda’.

His remains were taken to Makurdi Sunday evening, witnesses said. He was initially rushed to NKST Hospital in a nearby town of Anyiin. Witnesses however could not say whether the slain soldier was taken to the University Teaching Hospital in Makurdi or a military hospital in the state capital.

Based on figures by Defence Headquarters, the soldier is the 15th casualty suffered by the Nigerian military in the ongoing attacks linked to herdsmen.

A spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Texas Chukwu, has not replied PREMIUM TIMES request for official comments on the incident.

The attack came three days after hoodlums killed a soldier in Gwer West, another local government in the state.

Soldiers responded to the killing by setting the community ablaze, killing at least one elderly citizen.